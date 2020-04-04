Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross Beat Kabuki Warriors; Win Titles at WWE WrestleMania

Credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross beat The Kabuki Warriors on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time.

Cross hit a spinning neckbreaker on Sane and quickly tagged in Bliss, who connected with Twisted Bliss for the victory.

Bliss and Cross have been calling out The Kabuki Warriors for the past several weeks on the premise that while the titles could technically be defended on any brand, Asuka and Sane never strayed from Raw.

That changed a few weeks ago on SmackDown when Asuka interfered in a tag team match pitting Bliss and Cross against Sasha Banks and Bayley.

As a result of The Empress of Tomorrow getting involved, Bliss and Cross lost the match.

The Goddess was eventually granted a singles match against Asuka, and after she beat the former NXT and SmackDown women's champion, she and Cross were given an opportunity to take back the WWE women's tag team titles.

The team of Bliss and Cross beat The IIconics for the belts last year, but they dropped them to The Kabuki Warriors just two months later, and they continued to hold them for more than 170 days entering WrestleMania.

While the title defenses have been few and far between for Asuka and Sane, they did beat the team of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at December's TLC pay-per-view in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match to retain.

That led to Asuka and Lynch engaging in a singles feud over the Raw Women's Championship. After The Empress of Tomorrow fell short in a couple of attempts to win the title from The Man, the focus shifted back toward the women's tag team division.

Since there were no obvious challengers available to The Kabuki Warriors on Raw, it made sense for them to accept the challenge laid out by Bliss and Cross, and make the leap across brands.

WWE hasn't done as much as many fans hoped to make the women's tag team division seem like a big deal, but Asuka and Sane have consistently been a big part of Raw, while Bliss and Cross have been together as a team for much of the past year as well.

Given the two duos' commitment to tag team wrestling, they deserved the spotlight at WrestleMania. With Bliss and Cross winning the titles, however, there is some uncertainty surrounding the future of the Asuka and Sane tag team.

