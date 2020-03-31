Becky Lynch Talks COVID-19's Impact on WWE WrestleMania, Wedding to Seth Rollins

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch is on the verge of defending her title against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, though the environment will be very different than the one originally planned.

WrestleMania was scheduled to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but WWE had to adjust due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the biggest show of the year will take place over two nights on April 4 and 5 from various locations with no fans in attendance.

Superstars have gotten accustomed to not having fans, with Raw and SmackDown taking place in the WWE Performance Center with no one in the stands.

In an interview with Brian Fritz of Sporting News, Lynch addressed the unique circumstances around WWE's biggest show of the year:

"It's very different, right? It's all about adaption and I wouldn't be where I am in my career if I wasn't about to adapt to that and know when to shift when the time is right. So I think that you just have to go into a different mode, you have to realize that you're not going to get the same feedback. It feels so good when we have the crowd responding. But to know that, OK, you're not going to get that feedback. You have to tell them a story. The people that are watching at home, the millions of people that are watching at home, you have to tell them a story. You have to give them a reason to care. You have to give them a reason to think about something else for a little bit whether it's an hour or three hours or whatever it is. Then you just figure out how can I do this the best and that's all this ever is for me: how can I do this the best."

As part of WWE adapting to the real-world circumstances, the company taped a number of the top matches at this year's WrestleMania on March 25-26.

Outside of the ring, Lynch also noted that her wedding plans with Seth Rollins have also been impacted by the pandemic: "Yeah, but like everything you adjust and you move forward. At the end of the day, as long as we have our health and as long as we have the people that we love and care about, that's the main thing."

Lynch and Rollins announced their engagement on social media last August.

This year will mark the first time WrestleMania takes place over two nights. Lynch is the longest-reigning men's or women's champion on the WWE roster.

The Man won the Raw and SmackDown women's titles at last year's WrestleMania by beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event. Her current 359-day title reign is the longest in WWE since CM Punk held the WWE title for 434 days from Nov. 2011 through Jan. 2013.