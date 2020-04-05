Otis Defeats Dolph Ziggler with Help from Mandy Rose at WWE WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

In a match that amounted to a battle for Mandy Rose's affection, Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday.

Rose factored into the outcome after involving herself in the bout. She walked down to ringside and slapped Sonya Deville before entering the ring and delivering a low blow to Ziggler.

That allowed Otis to hit his Caterpillar elbow drop for the victory. He celebrated with Rose.

Otis has had issues with Ziggler for nearly two months because of the fact that The Showoff essentially stole his Valentine's Day date with Rose.

The Golden Goddess had agreed to go on a date with Otis, but when he showed up to the restaurant late, he saw her and Ziggler sitting together. That prompted the distraught Heavy Machinery star to leave and led to Mandy and The Showoff striking up an on-screen relationship.

Otis' Heavy Machinery tag team partner, Tucker, tried to get his friend to focus on in-ring competition in an effort to get over the fact that Rose broke his heart. Otis attempted to do that, but Ziggler became a major thorn in his side.

Heavy Machinery went the distance in a gauntlet match prior to the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but The Showoff hit Otis with a superkick to secure the win for himself and Robert Roode.

In the Elimination Chamber match itself for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Ziggler and Roode threw Otis through a pod and outside the ring to the floor. That allowed their team to eliminate Heavy Machinery from the match.

Despite the loss, Heavy Machinery was given a major opportunity on a recent episode of SmackDown when it faced The Miz and John Morrison in a non-title match. Not surprisingly, Ziggler showed up at ringside to taunt Otis.

Otis eventually became so enraged that he got his team disqualified by hitting Miz and Morrison with a steel chair. Ziggler escaped largely unscathed, but it became clear they were on a WrestleMania collision course.

Their match became official on a recent episode of SmackDown during a backstage confrontation when Ziggler attempted to get under Otis' skin by showing him photos of himself and Rose.

Few could have predicted a Ziggler vs. Otis match at WrestleMania even six months ago, but given how popular the storyline has become and the fact that the heel never had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania prior to his clash with Otis, it made sense on multiple levels.

Otis finally got the retribution he had been seeking with a win over Ziggler, but their rivalry over Mandy may be far from over.

