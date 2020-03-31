Philip Rivers Better 'Fit' for Colts Than Tom Brady, Says HC Frank Reich

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks for an open receiver during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday he was impressed by both Philip Rivers, who signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the team, and fellow quarterback Tom Brady during his free-agent evaluations. 

Reich told reporters Rivers represented the better "fit" for the Colts, but he thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still getting a high-impact player in Brady.

"I don't understand how he's still doing it," Reich said.

                 

