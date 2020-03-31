Philip Rivers Better 'Fit' for Colts Than Tom Brady, Says HC Frank Reich

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday he was impressed by both Philip Rivers, who signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the team, and fellow quarterback Tom Brady during his free-agent evaluations.

Reich told reporters Rivers represented the better "fit" for the Colts, but he thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still getting a high-impact player in Brady.

"I don't understand how he's still doing it," Reich said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.