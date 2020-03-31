Dre Kirkpatrick Released by Bengals; Will Reportedly Draw 'Significant Interest'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals announced the release of cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday after eight years with the organization.

"Dre was a part of the Bengals organization for many years, and displayed passion, energy and competitiveness both on and off the field," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We appreciate his many contributions to our team and community over the years and wish him the best moving forward."

Kirkpatrick's release will create $8.3 million in salary-cap space for 2020 and leave a $2.8 million dead-cap hit, per Spotrac.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the veteran corner is expected to generate "significant interest" in free agency.

