WWE WrestleMania 36 Predictions for John Cena vs. The Fiend and Top Matches
The most unique WrestleMania of all time takes place Saturday and Sunday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on this year's Showcase of the Immortals, it is a show jam-packed with high-profile matches that include six legitimate main event-level contests.
From championship defenses to hotly anticipated grudge matches, they are the contests that fans are most likely to look back on as the definitive ones of this year's Show of Shows.
Just days before the annual extravaganza kicks off on WWE Network, check out these predictions for the marquee bouts.
Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt has to beat John Cena at WrestleMania, right?
Right?!
Six years after his career faced its first downfall following an ill-advised loss to wrestling's resident Superman. Rarely does a performer get a chance at righting a wrong on the very same stage on which his greatest disappointment unfolded, yet here Wyatt is, ready to defeat Cena as The Fiend and finally put the past behind him.
That is, if WWE can resist the urge to have the most white-bread babyface in the history of the company conquer evil and emerge triumphantly in what might be his last WrestleMania appearance.
Since that night at WrestleMania 30, when Wyatt's momentum disappeared into the deep, dark abyss, the man behind the enigmatic character has worked to reinvent himself, creating new elements for old characters in an attempt to rebuild himself.
His efforts pay off at WrestleMania when he invites Cena into his demented Firefly Fun House and rids his closet of its greatest demon.
Prediction: The Fiend lets Cena in and wins whatever the hell a Firefly Fun House match is.
Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
The rivalry between Undertaker and AJ Styles took an intensely personal turn when the latter referred to his iconic foe by his real name and then insulted his wife, Michelle McCool. The Deadman returned the favor, calling out "Allen Jones" and criticizing him for signing with WWE once all the greats had called it a career.
The personal edge, combined with the reemergence of an attitudinal badass Undertaker, has helped elevate what started as a very so-so feud into one of the best on the entire WrestleMania card.
Unfortunately for Styles, there is not a chance in hell he wins this Boneyard match.
Undertaker is hellbent on avenging his own legacy after Styles besmirched it, not to mention the honor of his wife, who has had her name spoken in disparaging ways by The Phenomenal One. WrestleMania will be an ass-kicking Styles has never experienced before, especially with whatever "unholy trinity" The Deadman has in store for him, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
Prediction: Undertaker defeats Styles.
Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
The Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton is the culmination of the best feud this WrestleMania season.
Edge's emotional return to the squared circle was ruined by The Viper's despicable, unwarranted attack on him, followed by a lame-ass attempt at an apology and an RKO to The Rated R Superstar's wife, Beth Phoenix.
The emotion shown by both men as they have addressed each other in the wake of those events has been nothing short of extraordinary. Their promos have been the work of virtuoso performers motivated and determined to tell the best story possible—and they have.
There are lofty expectations for the match, not just because of the story that precedes it but, also, Edge's return to the WrestleMania stage. This is an event at which he has had numerous classic matches, so fans are looking forward to him delivering once again in what may be his last one.
While the quality of the match is uncertain, one thing is not: This is Edge's match to win, and any other outcome, barring the company's desire to continue the feud into the summer, makes sense.
Prediction: Edge defeats Orton and is the last man standing.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania, and up until the final episode of the flagship show before the pay-per-view, it appeared absolutely certain that The Queen of Spades would defeat The Man and capture the top prize in women's wrestling.
Not so much anymore.
WWE Creative often operates under a 50-50 booking formula in which the last person standing before a major PPV event will lose on the grand stage. Seeing as how Baszler built heat ahead of the match by choking Lynch out and leaving her laid out, trends would suggest The Man will overcome the oppressive challenger of Baszler and retain her title.
It will be the biggest upset of the show and the most unexpected victory, given how much effort went into booking the former NXT women's champion as an unstoppable force heading into the event.
Prediction: Lynch successfully retains her title against Baszler.
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
From the moment Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble, it has been crystal-clear that this WrestleMania season has been about establishing him as the world champion he has been groomed to be since he first set foot on WWE television.
The Chosen One, labeled as such by Vince McMahon way back in 2009, has finally realized his potential and was on the hottest streak of his career before the coronavirus forced fans out of the arenas and the TV shows into the Performance Center.
While his absence over the last three weeks of television may create some hesitation among fans who will only believe Brock Lesnar is losing a PPV match when they see it, this entire journey to WrestleMania has been a coronation of sorts for McIntyre.
A loss to Lesnar devalues him and kills any momentum he had built for himself on the way to the event. With Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman watching from ringside, knowing that McIntyre is a pet project of his behind the scenes, do not expect that to happen.
Prediction: McIntyre fulfills his destiny and wins the WWE Championship.
WWE Universal Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns confirmed earlier this week in an Instagram post that he was out of the main event of WrestleMania and no longer challenging Goldberg for the Universal Championship. He cited concerns of the COVID-19 virus, its effect on his compromised immune system and an abundance of caution for his family.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Braun Strowman will replace The Big Dog in the high-profile title match, and suddenly, the outcome of the contest is not so clear.
Had Reigns been the challenger, it was 100 percent that he would leave WrestleMania with the gold. Strowman, though, has not been a serious threat for the world title in two years. Any momentum he had built for himself throughout an extraordinary 2017 was erased the minute he won the Raw tag team titles with a 10-year-old.
Since then, he has wallowed in mediocrity, danced with New Day and settled nicely into the midcard as the modern-day Big Show. He puts smiles on faces now—not boots in asses.
Still, the likelihood that Goldberg has signed some sort of longer-term deal to get to SummerSlam and the potential showdown with Reigns is unlikely, making it that much more possible that Strowman comes into a major title match ice-cold and wins his first world championship.
It is not the ideal scenario, and Strowman has earned a much better and significant moment, but it is simply one of those situations that is what it is.
Prediction: Strowman defeats Goldberg to win the Universal Championship.