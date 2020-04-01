WWE WrestleMania 36 Predictions for John Cena vs. The Fiend and Top Matches

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt has to beat John Cena at WrestleMania, right?

Right?!

Six years after his career faced its first downfall following an ill-advised loss to wrestling's resident Superman. Rarely does a performer get a chance at righting a wrong on the very same stage on which his greatest disappointment unfolded, yet here Wyatt is, ready to defeat Cena as The Fiend and finally put the past behind him.

That is, if WWE can resist the urge to have the most white-bread babyface in the history of the company conquer evil and emerge triumphantly in what might be his last WrestleMania appearance.

Since that night at WrestleMania 30, when Wyatt's momentum disappeared into the deep, dark abyss, the man behind the enigmatic character has worked to reinvent himself, creating new elements for old characters in an attempt to rebuild himself.

His efforts pay off at WrestleMania when he invites Cena into his demented Firefly Fun House and rids his closet of its greatest demon.

Prediction: The Fiend lets Cena in and wins whatever the hell a Firefly Fun House match is.