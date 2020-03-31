WWE Raw Ratings Drop to 1.92M Viewers for Go-Home Show Before WrestleMania 36

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Monday night's go-home episode of WWE Raw prior to WrestleMania 36 drew decreased viewership compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw garnered an average of 1.924 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network after doing 2.006 million viewers last week.

There was no shortage of strong promo work on Monday's show, which allowed WWE to effectively set the stage for the WrestleMania 36 two-night spectacular on Saturday and Sunday. The Undertaker, Edge, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman were among those given ample time on the mic.

While all of them communicated effectively, The Undertaker's promo to open Raw may have taken the cake. The Deadman isn't known for being a great mic worker, but while dressed in his American Badass garb, he cut one of the best promos of his career ahead of his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

The show closed with Heyman and WWE champion Brock Lesnar addressing Drew McIntyre, who will challenge The Beast for the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Also, Owens cut a lengthy promo on Seth Rollins after KO and The Street Profits beat Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory in a six-man tag match, plus Shayna Baszler attacked Lynch from behind during her promo and put her down for the count.

Edge's backstage promo on Randy Orton was so good that he felt like he was speaking directly to The Viper and every single person watching from home.

Raw was fairly light on matches aside from the six-man tag and both Aleister Black and Asuka winning squash matches in relatively quick fashion.

Monday's show was really all about selling people on WrestleMania, which will be one of the most unique shows of all time in that it is taking place over the course of two nights and with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who were on the fence about ordering WrestleMania on pay-per-view or subscribing to WWE Network, WWE did a good job of potentially convincing them to give the big event a chance.

