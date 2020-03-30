Report: ESPN Moves Up Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Documentary Release Date

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

ABC's and ESPN's debut of The Last Dance is reportedly being moved from June to April 19, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Marchand added that an official announcement is scheduled to be made on Tuesday's Good Morning America, but ESPN declined to confirm that.

The 10-part Michael Jordan documentary was originally teased in December:

Fans have been clamoring for an early release amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted sports globally. LeBron James joined the chorus last week:

As of March 17, The Last Dance was not completed and therefore was not under consideration to have its debut hurried.

"I know some have asked about The Last Dance, and the reality is that the production of that film has not yet been completed, so we are limited there at the moment," ESPN executive vice president of programming, acquisitions and scheduling Burke Magnus said, per Phil Rosenthal of the Chicago Tribune. "Obviously, you can't air it until it's done."

It must be done.

ABC/ESPN partnered with Netflix, Jordan Brand, the NBA and Mandalay Sports Media on the project.