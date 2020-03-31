Undertaker Gets Real in Epic Promo, Austin Theory Steps Up, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

For the first time since waving goodbye to his American Badass persona, The Undertaker shed his Deadman gimmick Monday night and addressed AJ Styles in a real, raw and threatening manner.

Getting real just as Styles had with him a few weeks back, Undertaker referred to his WrestleMania opponent by his real name, claimed he waited until the very best in WWE were gone to sign with the company, and was only mad at Michelle McCool because she used the Fathbreaker and got it over more than the Styles Clash.

Raw and uncut, he finished his promo by inviting Styles to bring Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with him at WrestleMania because he will be bringing an “unholy trinity.”

By dropping the Deadman character and answering Styles’ shoot comments with those of his own, Undertaker created a buzz at the top of the show and in the process, suggested that the American Badass may ride again in WWE.

Most interesting was the mention of the unholy trinity. Who might Undertaker bring as backup for his match with Styles, if that is what he was insinuating? Perhaps Kane? Maybe Big Show?

Two weeks ago during the contract signing for the match between the legendary icon and Styles, we saw a pissed of Undertaker sporting a look that was less Phenom and more BikerTaker. He continued that trend here, a very real human being push to break character and approach his fights like a man defending both his legacy and family.

It helped put over the rivalry exponentially and had fans sucked into Monday’s show before the commentators ever welcomed them to the show. Hopefully, we see more of this Taker going forward because he is infinitely more interesting than the one-trick pony that had become The Deadman in recent years.