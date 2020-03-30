Video: Edge Delivers Powerful Message to Randy Orton Ahead of WrestleMania Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

The talking is over between Edge and Randy Orton as they prepare for their Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.  

Orton has said he plans to end The Rated-R Superstar's WWE career at WrestleMania.

Edge responded in kind Monday on Raw. He contrasted his career with that of Orton, who's a third-generation wrestler groomed for success early in his career, and argued he has brought the best out of The Apex Predator.

This time around, Edge made it clear he won't be offering a helping hand to his former tag team partner.

The history between the two legends makes their encounter one of the most hotly anticipated at The Showcase of the Immortals this weekend.

Fans thought they had seen the last of Edge in the squared circle when he retired in 2011. Instead, he returned at the Royal Rumble in January.

Orton welcomed his friend back by hitting him with an RKO and a steel chair. He took the feud to another level when he RKO'd Beth Phoenix on March 2.

No matter who wins at WrestleMania 36, the match is bound to be a brutal affair.

Video Play Button

