The Most Important Stats to Know Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Pro wrestling is not the first thing you think of when somebody mentions statistics, but any diehard fan will tell you WWE loves to tout its numbers, especially when it comes to WrestleMania.

Attendance records, wins and losses, number of appearances and many other stats are constantly referenced before and during the show.

The Undertaker's streak was one of the company's favorite stats to talk about before he lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Anytime WWE breaks one of its own records for tickets sold, you can bet we will hear about it.

Like baseball, wrestling is a stats-rich environment. Let's take a look at some of those you should know before watching WrestleMania 36 on Saturday and Sunday.

To keep things simple, we will be looking at just the last 10 years since that is the most relevant data.