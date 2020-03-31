The Most Important Stats to Know Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 2020

The Most Important Stats to Know Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 2020March 31, 2020
Pro wrestling is not the first thing you think of when somebody mentions statistics, but any diehard fan will tell you WWE loves to tout its numbers, especially when it comes to WrestleMania.
Attendance records, wins and losses, number of appearances and many other stats are constantly referenced before and during the show.
The Undertaker's streak was one of the company's favorite stats to talk about before he lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Anytime WWE breaks one of its own records for tickets sold, you can bet we will hear about it.
Like baseball, wrestling is a stats-rich environment. Let's take a look at some of those you should know before watching WrestleMania 36 on Saturday and Sunday.
To keep things simple, we will be looking at just the last 10 years since that is the most relevant data.
Attendance
- 26: 72,219
- 27: 71,617
- 28: 78,363
- 29: 80,676
- 30: 75,167
- 31: 76,976
- 32: 101,763
- 33: 75,245
- 34: 78,133
- 35: 82,265
For the first time ever, WWE will hold WrestleMania without a crowd in attendance. This is not an ideal situation but it's what the company has to do if it doesn't want to postpone the event.
Over the last 10 years, most the annual event has had steady attendances from 70,000-80,000 fans.
Here is a breakdown of the figures from the last decade of WrestleManias.
With the exception of WrestleMania 32, the last decade has been consistent. It's wild to think WWE used to hold the biggest show of the year in front of fewer than 20,000 fans in the early days.
Main Events
While WWE always touts multiple main events for WrestleMania, the closing bout is the most coveted spot because it is always looked at as the true main event by fans.
We have seen a lot of different Superstars in the final matches of the night, but we have also seen a lot of the same people in that position in recent years.
The man with the most 'Maina main events over the last 10 years is Roman Reigns with four. John Cena comes in second with three and The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and The Rock are tied for third place with two each.
Last year was the first time women have been in the main event, so Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have as many main events to their name during the last decade as Daniel Bryan, Triple H, The Miz, Randy Orton, Batista and Seth Rollins.
From Royal Rumble to WrestleMania
- Edge: No
- Alberto Del Rio: No
- Sheamus: Yes
- John Cena: Yes
- Batista: No
- Roman Reigns: No
- Triple H: Yes (Won the title during the Rumble match, not at WrestleMania)
- Randy Orton: Yes
- Shinsuke Nakamura: No
- Asuka: No
- Becky Lynch: Yes
- Seth Rollins: Yes
The winner of the Royal Rumble earns the right to challenge any champion they want at WrestleMania, but how often do they end up winning gold?
Here is a rundown of every Rumble winner since 2010 and whether they successfully used their title shot to win a championship.
Surprisingly, the men and women both have a 50 percent win rate since 2010. Edge, Alberto Del Rio, Batista, Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka all failed to capitalize on their opportunities.
Did you notice a pattern here? It seems to go yes, yes, no, no over and over. It this sequence maintains itself this year, Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre are out of luck.
The Undertaker's Record
For many years, The Undertaker was unbeatable at WrestleMania. He racked up 21 straight wins at the event before Brock Lesnar defeated him six years ago.
The Deadman has only lost one other bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All and it happened at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns.
Since losing to Lesnar, Taker has kept his record strong with wins over Cena, Shane McMahon and Bray Wyatt.
He is set to face AJ Styles this year, and while it would be cool if The Phenomenal One scored a huge victory, the likely outcome will see The Undertaker take his opponent down in their Boneyard match.
As it stands, his record at WrestleMania is 24-2. Unless management has a huge push planned for Styles, the record will be 25-2 after this weekend.
Win-Loss Records
The top four champions in WWE right now are Becky Lynch, Bayley, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Let's take a look at each wrestler's record at The Show of Shows.
Brock Lesnar
The Beast Incarnate has a win-loss ratio of 5-4, which seems low for somebody billed as the most dominant force in WWE today. His losses came at the hands of Triple H, Goldberg and twice by Seth Rollins.
Goldberg
The current universal champion has only had two matches at WrestleMania. Both were losses to Lesnar, at WrestleMania 20 and 34. They may also hold the record for longest time between rematches, but that is a different story.
Bayley
The SmackDown women's champion has appeared at the last three WrestleManias, but she only won her initial appearance back in 2017 in a Fatal 4-Way. She lost the Women's Battle Royal the following year and came up short in the women's tag title bout last year, giving her a 1-2 record.
Becky Lynch
The Man has the worst 'Mania record out of the four top champions at 1-3. Her only victory came last year in the main event against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.
It's Been Too Long
While doing research for this article, one interesting fact presented itself: John Morrison and Edge will both be taking part in their first WrestleMania in nine years.
Edge was forced to retire in 2011 following WrestleMania 27. That was the same year Morrison left WWE to see what he could accomplish elsewhere.
To give you a comparison, The Rock missed eight years between leaving in 2004 and returning to face John Cena in 2012.
Other than Brock Lesnar, it is hard to think of anyone who has had that long between 'Mania matches who isn't a legend being brought in for a quick cameo or gimmick bout like Bret Hart at WrestleMania 26.
Even if we do not have the crowd to give reactions, it will be great to see Edge and Morrison back in a WWE ring at the biggest show of the year after almost a decade.