NBA Reportedly Plans to Launch Players-Only NBA 2K Tournament on Friday

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: A generic basketball photo the NBA logo on seats in the arena before the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 10, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

With action on the court on hold indefinitely, the NBA is devising a new way to provide fans with their basketball fix.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the league is considering a players-only NBA 2K tournament that would feature "some big-name players." The event may launch as soon as Friday on ESPN.

Haynes added that each team plans to have a "player gamer representative."

         

