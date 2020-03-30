NBA Reportedly Plans to Launch Players-Only NBA 2K Tournament on Friday

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

With action on the court on hold indefinitely, the NBA is devising a new way to provide fans with their basketball fix.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the league is considering a players-only NBA 2K tournament that would feature "some big-name players." The event may launch as soon as Friday on ESPN.

Haynes added that each team plans to have a "player gamer representative."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.