Vikings Rumors: 'Low Chance' Jarius Wright Returns After 2 Seasons with Panthers

Free-agent wide receiver Jarius Wright is looking for a new home after the Carolina Panthers declined his option in late February, but don't count on a reunion with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings "have had contact" with Wright's camp, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, but "there is a low chance" that the 30-year-old lands back in Minnesota.

Wright was a fourth-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2012. The Arkansas product played for the organization until his release in March 2018.

Wright played the 2018 and '19 campaigns with the Panthers.

Wright started a career-high nine games last season but only recorded 28 catches (58 targets) for 296 yards and no touchdowns. Overall in Carolina, he posted 743 yards and one touchdown on 71 receptions across 32 games (15 starts).

With the Vikings, Wright's best statistical years came in 2013 and 2014 with a career-high 16.7 yards per reception and three touchdowns in '13 followed by a career-high 588 yards in '14.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggested the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins as potentially good fits for Wright:

The Vikings' receiving corps took a hit when Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills earlier this month. The 26-year-old notched back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons the last two seasons, and Wright would not have made up for Diggs' lost production by himself anyhow.

Minnesota's No. 1 receiver entering 2020 is 29-year-old two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen with Bisi Johnson and Tajae Sharpe rounding out the group. The Vikings could choose to address the position in next month's draft at No. 22 or No. 25 overall. The franchise owns 13 picks.