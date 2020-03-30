Remy Martin Declares for 2020 NBA Draft, Forgoes Senior Year at Arizona State

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Arizona State guard Remy Martin has declared for the 2020 NBA draft, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

The junior had one year of eligibility remaining but will try to capitalize on a big season that saw him rank second in the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game. He also averaged 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals on his way to being named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Though Martin could still withdraw his name from the draft and return to school, Doug Haller of The Athletic reported he is "full-steam ahead" about becoming a pro.

Martin wasn't listed among the top 50 players in the 2020 class by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

At 6'0", 170 pounds, the guard is undersized for the NBA, while his shooting was inconsistent with just a 33.5 percent mark from three-point range this year.

The California native was still able to impress with his unique scoring ability, reaching 20 points in 18 of 31 games.

"He makes some plays out there that very few guards instinctively, athletically, can make off the dribble and especially in the open court," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said in January, per Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic.

With a versatile offensive skill set and good instincts defensively, Martin will have a chance to continue his basketball career in the NBA.