Remy Martin Declares for 2020 NBA Draft, Forgoes Senior Year at Arizona State

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Arizona State's Remy Martin (1) shows his feelings after a run by his Sun Devils against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tempe, Ariz. Martin was selected to the Associated Press All Pac-12 team selected Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)
Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Arizona State guard Remy Martin has declared for the 2020 NBA draft, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

The junior had one year of eligibility remaining but will try to capitalize on a big season that saw him rank second in the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game. He also averaged 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals on his way to being named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Though Martin could still withdraw his name from the draft and return to school, Doug Haller of The Athletic reported he is "full-steam ahead" about becoming a pro.

Martin wasn't listed among the top 50 players in the 2020 class by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

At 6'0", 170 pounds, the guard is undersized for the NBA, while his shooting was inconsistent with just a 33.5 percent mark from three-point range this year.

The California native was still able to impress with his unique scoring ability, reaching 20 points in 18 of 31 games.

"He makes some plays out there that very few guards instinctively, athletically, can make off the dribble and especially in the open court," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said in January, per Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic.

Video Play Button

With a versatile offensive skill set and good instincts defensively, Martin will have a chance to continue his basketball career in the NBA.

Related

    ASU Basketball: Khalid Thomas entering the transfer portal

    Arizona State Basketball logo
    Arizona State Basketball

    ASU Basketball: Khalid Thomas entering the transfer portal

    House of Sparky
    via House of Sparky

    Teammates share their admiration of Remy Martin’s leadership

    Arizona State Basketball logo
    Arizona State Basketball

    Teammates share their admiration of Remy Martin’s leadership

    Rivals
    via Rivals

    Tyler Bey Going Pro

    Pac-12 DPOY will enter NBA draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Tyler Bey Going Pro

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    2019-20 Sun Devil Classics: Women’s basketball makes history against Oregon State

    Arizona State Basketball logo
    Arizona State Basketball

    2019-20 Sun Devil Classics: Women’s basketball makes history against Oregon State

    House of Sparky
    via House of Sparky