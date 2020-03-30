Ex-Browns CB TJ Carrie Reportedly Signs Colts Contract in 2020 NFL Free Agency

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have agreed to a deal with free-agent cornerback TJ Carrie, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The new contract is a one-year deal, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL.

The 29-year-old appeared in all 32 games for the Cleveland Browns the past two years, starting 14 games in this span. He spent his first four years in the NFL with the Raiders after being taken in the seventh round of the 2014 draft.

Last season, Carrie played 64 percent of defensive snaps for Cleveland, a drop from his 77 percent a year earlier, per Pro Football Reference. He also allowed a 105.1 passer rating on targets his way after holding opponents to a 76.3 mark in 2018.

There were still some positives on the field last year, ranking fifth on the team with 52 tackles while adding one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery.

It wasn't enough to avoid a release in February despite having two years remaining on his contract.

Carrie now gets a fresh start with Indianapolis, a team looking for upgrades after finishing last season ranked 23rd against the pass.

The team also made other moves to help the defense, including the signing of Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes as well as trading for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.