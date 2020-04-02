Every NFL Team's Best 1st-Round Draft Pick of the Past Decade

0 of 32

Hope springs eternal during the NFL draft. All 32 clubs enter the event confident that when their name is called, they'll select a difference-maker.

Of course, that's not always the case. Look at the list of first-round picks since 2010, and there's been no shortage of swings and misses—more by some teams than others.

Looking at you, Cleveland.

However, just about every franchise has hit on at least one first-round pick in that time, adding a player who has made a dent on the field and the stat sheet while racking up individual accolades.

Every team has a best pick in the first round of the past decade. Here's a look at that list.

NOTE: Added weight was given to selections who have played their entire careers for the team that drafted them. Great as though a guy may be, if he spent half his career piling up numbers for another franchise, it knocks some of the shine off the pick. If a player was traded, the return a team got for that player was factored into the "value" of the selection.