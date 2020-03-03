A.J. Bouye Reportedly Traded from Jaguars to Broncos for 4th-Round Draft Pick

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020
A.J. Bouye #21 of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Denver Broncos have reportedly agreed to a trade for cornerback A.J. Bouye, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars will receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old. Though the teams have agreed on the deal, the trade can't be processed until the new league year on March 18.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos intend to honor the remainder of Bouye's contract, which features $13.4375 million owed in 2020 and $13.5 million in 2021.

Bouye has started all 43 games he's played since joining the Jaguars in 2017.

The former undrafted free agent spent his first four seasons with the Houston Texans before breaking out in 2017 with Jacksonville, totaling six interceptions and making his first Pro Bowl selection.

With Jalen Ramsey earning first-team All-Pro honors that year, the Jaguars had one of the best cornerback duos in football as the squad went all the way to the AFC Championship Game.

Ramsey has since been traded to the Los Angeles Rams while Bouye is off to Denver, continuing a major rebuilding process in Jacksonville after a 6-10 season. Schefter noted the team at least had a lot of draft capital to add talent:

Meanwhile, Denver adds a reliable cornerback who could potentially replace Chris Harris Jr. if the free agent leaves this offseason.

After finishing last season 11th against the pass, the Broncos could be even tougher after adding Bouye.

