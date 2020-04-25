K'Von Wallace NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

S17 K'Von Wallace, Clemson

STRENGTHS

—Do-it-all defender on Clemson defense who played safety, linebacker, big nickel and was a terrifying blitzer off the edge.

—Can play from the slot and shows promise in press coverage.

—Strong, aggressive tackler who will rock ball-carriers and isn't shy at the point of contact.

—Willing and able run defender who lives near the line of scrimmage.

—Showed improvement every year in college and has his arrow pointing up when it comes to developmental stock.

WEAKNESSES

—Looks super tight in coverage and doesn't have much juice on click-and-close plays.

—Doesn't have deep speed to hang in man coverage.

—True tweener who isn't good enough at any one position; his best trait (blitzing) doesn't fit his body type or position.

—Gets lost in coverage and doesn't have good field awareness or instincts.

—Overall athletic profile is missing for him to easily project into a coverage role in the NFL; lack of coverage ability could push him to a special teams role.

OVERALL

Wallace is a good nickel defender and has some value as a blitzer, but he's truly stuck without a position. It will take a creative defensive coordinator to get him on the field regularly. His most likely fit in the league is on special teams and playing as a dime linebacker where he can blitz, cover and stop the run.

GRADE: 60

PRO COMPARISON: Jordan Richards/Quin Blanding