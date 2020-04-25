Troy Pride Jr. NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 12: Troy Pride Jr. #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in action on defense during a game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 12, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated USC 30-27. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

        

STRENGTHS

—Two-year starter at outside cornerback who has good size (5'11", 193 lbs) and man-coverage skills.

—Checks all the boxes when it comes to height, length, speed and overall size.

—All-around athlete who excels in change-of-direction situations and has the long speed to run with receivers down the field.

—Has the size and quickness to come up to play the ball in a zone scheme; uses his length well to be a disruptor. 

—Good read-and-react skills to diagnose the play and get involved in the passing game.

          

WEAKNESSES

—Awareness looks to be subpar given his struggles to stay with routes.

—Doesn't track the ball well and had limited production in college.

Video Play Button

—Doesn't play with physicality at the catch point.

—Lets receivers run past him despite having the size and speed to run with the best of the best.

—Gives up so much space to receivers during the route.

       

OVERALL

Pride's athleticism gives him NFL-starter potential, but his awareness and instincts will prevent him from getting on the field right away. He has the physical traits to develop and could surprise and become an early-career starter, but he has to clean up his technique down the field to live up to his potential.

       

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: Kareem Jackson/D.J. Hayden

