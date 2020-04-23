Kenneth Murray NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates a tackle during an NCAA college football game against TCU in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
STRENGTHS

—Productive, smart linebacker who was a team captain at Oklahoma in 2019.

—Awesome thumper against the run; also has the speed (4.52-second 40) to play outside the numbers and make plays in space.

—Top-notch closing speed will allow him to make big splash plays off-tackle.

—Among the best range in the class with true sideline-to-sideline production.

—Was a one-man wrecking ball for the Oklahoma defense at times; consistently led the team in tackles.

—Explosive closer who will win on underneath plays and in the box.

—Still raw coming from the spread-it-out Big 12; has his best football ahead of him.

—Consistent, reliable tackler.

WEAKNESSES

—Not as strong in coverage as you'd like, but more from a lack of experience than lack of ability.

—Doesn't show up on the field or in the stat sheet with ball skills.

—Gets lost in man coverage despite having good athleticism; must work on route awareness and timing.

—Limited versatility compared to other top linebackers in the class.

   

OVERALL

Murray is a rock-solid linebacker with awesome skills between the tackles and on underneath routes. You won't find him lining up in the slot or playing all over the field like Isaiah Simmons, but he's a great athlete who can handle box-coverage duties and own the run game. He'll be an immediate contributor as a conventional linebacker with impressive speed and strength.

    

GRADE: 90

PRO COMPARISON: Rashaan Evans/Jarrad Davis

