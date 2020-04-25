Jack Driscoll NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

OT20 Jack Driscoll, Auburn

STRENGTHS

—Over 45 straight starts at tackle, including two seasons at UMass before transferring to Auburn and immediately becoming starting right tackle in the most competitive conference in the NCAA.

—Natural athlete who is comfortable working laterally up to second-level defenders.

—Instinctual quick-setter who can use athleticism out of his stance to get on top of power rushers before they load up.

—Pass sets, while occasionally unorthodox, are incredibly successful. He seems to have an innate feel for the timing and moves of opponents.

WEAKNESSES

—Lack of upper-body strength and definition throughout chest and arms is apparent and will struggle to match NFL power. Body overall looks soft and undeveloped.

—Arm length is less than ideal at 33 inches, but more importantly, his strike timing isn't good enough to make up for the lack of natural length. He shoots frantically, failing to land flush when needed.

—Vertical sets lack fluidity and balance, forcing him to open his hips early and soften the edge versus bendy speed rushers.

—Will not win in one-on-one gap-scheme needs and will only fit in outside zone schemes.

OVERALL

Driscoll is a highly athletic and experienced tackle who has done nothing but succeed at both stops in his college career. Driscoll's frame looks to be about maxed out in regard to comfortable weight, and he'll have to find a way to turn some of his current size into more raw power. In a zone-based system, however, Driscoll could make some serious noise due to his natural athleticism and efficient movements. Don't be surprised if a team picks him, kicks him inside and has a high-quality swing interior offensive lineman for the next five years.

GRADE: 60

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Thuney/Bobby Hart