Colby Parkinson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Colby Parkinson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' PickApril 25, 2020
Colby Parkinson, Stanford
TE12
STRENGTHS
—Has the height (6'7"), weight (252 lbs) and speed (4.77-second 40) to be a matchup nightmare.
—Snatches the ball out of the air with his hands and keeps it away from defenders.
—Huge catch radius; just get the ball in his area and he can come down with it.
—Smooth runner with ability to break down and play low when needed.
—Sells out to make plays in traffic; extends the strike zone for quarterbacks and allows them to make throws that don't require pinpoint accuracy.
WEAKNESSES
—Has the size to be a big-time run blocker, but-not the mentality.
—Used mostly in the slot at Stanford; will need to learn how to comfortably play in-line.
—Allows defensive backs to work under him and beat his blocks.
—Doesn't separate from coverage and is at his best finding soft zones to sit down in.
—Had a career-high 48 catches in 2019, but caught only one touchdown.
OVERALL
Parkinson has the height, weight and speed of an NFL starter at tight end but needs to add more strength to his game to properly separate from underneath coverage. While he's a big target for quarterbacks, especially in the red zone, his lack of downfield speed likely makes him a long-term backup.
GRADE: 66
PRO COMPARISON: Levine Toilolo/Logan Thomas
