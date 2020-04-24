Laviska Shenault NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

STRENGTHS

—Yards-after-catch star with impressive physical gifts at 6’1” and 227 lbs.

—Can work in a number of alignments (slot, outside, backfield).

—Physical pre- and post-catch and is not afraid of contact.

—Sure-handed player who rarely put the ball on the ground.

—Shows up as a deep threat with good body control.

—Natural, easy mover who displays good overall agility, balance, body control and open-field speed.

—More quick than fast, but still runs away from defenders.

WEAKNESSES

—More of an athlete than a polished player; relies on athleticism rather than nuances to win.

—Banged up throughout his career; two surgeries (labrum, toe) after 2018 season and a 2020 core muscle surgery.

—Limited route tree; at his best on jet sweeps and pop passes.

—Not great against press coverage; struggles when a defender is in his face at the line.

—Has taken a pounding at Colorado due to high number of touches and punishing running style.

OVERALL

Shenault is a plug-and-play offensive weapon, but he needs time to develop as a true wide receiver. To accomplish that, he must stay healthy. He's a bit of a boom-or-bust prospect due to injury history and his limited position-specific tools, but he has enormous long-term upside. His offensive coordinator should be scheming him touches early in his rookie season.

GRADE: 83

PRO COMPARISON: Percy Harvin/Cordarrelle Patterson