Denzel Mims NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

STRENGTHS

—Three years of big-time production at Baylor.

—Explosive wide receiver with a big (6'3") frame.

—Downfield speed is good enough to beat cornerbacks in-phase.

—Catch radius is excellent thanks to length, body control and leaping skills; prep basketball days show up on the gridiron.

—Will go up and attack 50-50 balls.

—Immediate speed off the line of scrimmage and will run past defenders.

—Isn't afraid of contact, whether it's run-after-catch or on jump balls.

—Talented all-around athlete with big developmental potential.

WEAKNESSES

—More of an athlete than a wide receiver; raw as a route-runner.

—Hands are a major question mark, with a high number of drops throughout his career.

—High-cut runner who doesn't sink into routes or mix up his movements; must win with speed.

—Ran a limited number of routes in college and will have to develop on the fly in the pros.

—For a speed player, isn't a threat to pick up major yards after the catch.

OVERALL

Mims has the size, speed and ability to win down the field that every NFL team wants. He's an easy mover with legit explosiveness off the line of scrimmage, but concerns about drops and his raw route tree are enough to push him behind the top receivers in this class. Like DK Metcalf last year, Mims has the tools to make an early impact while developing his game as a pro.

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: DK Metcalf/Laquon Treadwell