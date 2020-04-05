NCAA Tournament's Best National Championship Games in the Last 10 Years

0 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Though the national championship will occasionally produce an unanticipated matchup, the NCAA tournament finals is often an intense and exciting game.

Over the last decade, two matchups have included an unforgettable finish. One shot dropped, but the other bounced off the rim—and both are featured at the top of this ranking.

While the order is subjective, factors used are late excitement, memorable individual plays (or runs) and overall performance.