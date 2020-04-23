D'Andre Swift NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

D'Andre Swift, Georgia 

RB1

STRENGTHS

—An exceptional athlete with the speed, strength and hands to be a three-down back. 

—Has patience and vision to cut back for big plays; rare start-and-stop acceleration for a running back.  

—Off-the-charts agility; will also use stutter-step or gear-down to slow down defenders. 

—Fits into any blocking scheme or offensive system; will make an instant impact for fantasy football owners.  

—Not afraid to stick his shoulder into a blitzing linebacker or defensive lineman. 

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't have much weight to put behind his runs; won't get many extra yards.  

—Comes from a Georgia scheme that didn't ask him to take many carries per game.

—Spends too much time looking for cutback lanes; needs to recognize that a three-yard gain is better than a two-yard loss. 

—Suffered a shoulder injury late in the 2019 season.

OVERALL

Swift is unquestionably the best running back in the 2020 draft class, and he's also the most scheme-versatile one. He can excel in an outside-zone scheme thanks to his agility and speed, but he also has the vision and power to run between the tackles. Add in his soft hands and advanced route-running, and it's easy to see why Swift should be a featured back immediately.

GRADE: 92

PRO COMPARISON: Saquon Barkley/Duke Johnson

