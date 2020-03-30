One Year Ago Today, Carsen Edwards Lit Up the Elite Eight vs. UVA

One year ago today, Carsen Edwards lit up the Elite Eight vs. UVA. The Purdue junior tied his career-high in points and drained 10 threes in an eventual OT loss. 

Watch the video above to relive this March Madness moment.


