WWE Hot Take: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler Deserves WrestleMania 36 Main Event

WWE

Need a main event for a show like Wrestle Mania 36?

Send for The Man.

That's Becky Lynch, for those somehow out of the loop when it comes to WWE right now. Now that WrestleMania is a two-night event, Lynch is the best possible name to throw out in the main event on one of the nights thanks to her surefire epic upcoming bout with Shayna Baszler.

And this notion gets some more fuel upon learning Roman Reigns won't participate in the Universal title bout with Goldberg due to coronavirus concerns, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. Reigns himself later confirmed.

Meaning Goldberg is still likely to defend his title—in a last-second feud that is cobbled together with little in the way of in-ring prep to boot.

Not ideal.

No, the main-event slot that isn't on the night of Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar should go to Lynch. And it's not just about Lynch—this is about breathing even more life into Baszler as one of the company's next big stars.

And truthfully? This is the call even if Reigns and Goldberg were cemented as a lock for the 'Mania card.

Why throw two men's title matches at the end of Mania cards for this historic occasion? And why have one of them feature Reigns and Goldberg? The former has main-evented Mania plenty. The latter had another botch-filled match while earning a title over in Saudi Arabia, dethroning a fan favorite like Bray Wyatt and his Fiend persona in the process.

That match might drive up some ratings and bring in casual fans. But it's just as likely to cause backlash because it's the anti-McIntyre vs. Lesnar collision. Where that main event is finally elevating a new top star like McIntyre, this other hypothetical features a part-timer who unnecessarily took a title while dashing months of booking and another guy the company is painfully doing whatever it takes to prop up again.

Which shouldn't overshadow the bigger point—Lynch is bigger than both Reigns and Goldberg. She's better on the mic, in the ring and as a champion. It's ludicrous to think one of the women's title matches wouldn't go on last anyway.

Baszler is a boon to this idea, not a setback. Sure, she had the weird little neck-biting thing but depending on one's perspective, even biting Lynch to the point of drawing blood was good storytelling. She's a wildcard and dangerous.

One might say she's got the same potential as a WWE-style Ronda Rousey.

Baszler completing her ascent and whipping the tar out of Lynch for a belt—or at least coming close—to close a show works wonders for everyone involved. It's leagues better than Goldberg keeping a strap or Reigns getting another. It puts down some groundwork for a long-running feud, isn't based around a gimmick (spear vs. spear!) and cements a top heel who can help freshen up the women's division.

And if Goldberg-Reigns is 100 percent off for real, there isn't another match that can really go in its place otherwise. Charlotte Flair is off fighting for an NXT title, Wyatt's fighting John Cena again, Bayley's defending her title in a five-way and AJ Styles has to prop up Undertaker in what could be a quick affair.

This is one of those cases where the answer is sitting right in front of WWE's face—no promotion has an asset like Lynch and one could argue nobody has a talent with as much upside as Baszler.

Consider it going above and beyond while making the best of a weird situation—Lynch and Baszler should main event WrestleMania 36 opposite McIntyre-Lesnar.