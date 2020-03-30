Ex-Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar Calls out Washington for Ronald Darby's Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington traded cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason for a fifth-round pick.

It doesn't appear Dunbar is over that decision.

He ripped Washington in an Instagram comment that announced the team's signing of Ronald Darby to a one-year, $4 million deal:

Looking at his contract, Dunbar's reference is unclear. He is due around $3.3 million in the final year of his contract, and his yearly cash earnings only go up by about $350,000 compared to 2019.

Washington will actually be paying Darby more than it would have Dunbar.

Based on their performances in 2019, it appears Washington made a sizable downgrade at a higher cost. Dunbar finished last season with a stellar 87.6 grade by Pro Football Focus, compiling 37 tackles and four interceptions in 11 games before finishing the year on injured reserve (hamstring). PFF graded Darby as a below-average corner with a 45.9 grade, and he was often pointed to as a major weakness in the Eagles secondary.

Most considered the Seahawks' acquisition of Dunbar for a fifth-round pick a steal for Seattle.

While it's possible Washington didn't want to pay Dunbar long term, it's hard to find a win for the team in this swap. There's also some bad blood on Dunbar's side because he felt he was lied to by the organization—perhaps in terms of a potential contract extension.

Video Play Button

Read 259 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    B/R Madden GOAT Sim Megacast 🔊

    @brmikeylocks and @Vernstradamus give their hammer locks for the #BRGOATSim

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    B/R Madden GOAT Sim Megacast 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    New NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    @nfldraftscout reveals his latest rankings with one month to go

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    New NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking these 11 low-cost Redskins signings from least likely to most likely to contribute in 2020

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Ranking these 11 low-cost Redskins signings from least likely to most likely to contribute in 2020

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Draft Trade Simulator: Can the Redskins find a deal with the Dolphins?

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Draft Trade Simulator: Can the Redskins find a deal with the Dolphins?

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington