Ex-Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar Calls out Washington for Ronald Darby's Contract

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington traded cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason for a fifth-round pick.

It doesn't appear Dunbar is over that decision.

He ripped Washington in an Instagram comment that announced the team's signing of Ronald Darby to a one-year, $4 million deal:

Looking at his contract, Dunbar's reference is unclear. He is due around $3.3 million in the final year of his contract, and his yearly cash earnings only go up by about $350,000 compared to 2019.

Washington will actually be paying Darby more than it would have Dunbar.

Based on their performances in 2019, it appears Washington made a sizable downgrade at a higher cost. Dunbar finished last season with a stellar 87.6 grade by Pro Football Focus, compiling 37 tackles and four interceptions in 11 games before finishing the year on injured reserve (hamstring). PFF graded Darby as a below-average corner with a 45.9 grade, and he was often pointed to as a major weakness in the Eagles secondary.

Most considered the Seahawks' acquisition of Dunbar for a fifth-round pick a steal for Seattle.

While it's possible Washington didn't want to pay Dunbar long term, it's hard to find a win for the team in this swap. There's also some bad blood on Dunbar's side because he felt he was lied to by the organization—perhaps in terms of a potential contract extension.