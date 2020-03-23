Report: Quinton Dunbar Traded to Seahawks from Redskins for 5th-Round Draft Pick

Will Newton/Getty Images

Washington has agreed to trade cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported on March 21 that Washington was making Dunbar available for trade. That was preceded by ESPN's John Keim reporting on Feb. 10 that the 27-year-old had requested to either be traded or released.

"Dunbar spoke with a member of the Redskins' administration tonight," Keim relayed. "He had been in talks with the previous regime about an extension but he had not had any contact with the Redskins since the hiring of coach Ron Rivera."

Dunbar was Pro Football Focus' second-highest graded cornerback in the NFL during the 2019 regular season, in which he recorded a career-high four interceptions and nine passes defended alongside 37 tackles (31 solo) in 11 starts. He was sent to the injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Dec. 24 but last played on Dec. 1.

Washington signed Dunbar as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015. His 11 starts last season were his most in a single season since entering the league. Overall, he played 58 games in D.C., starting 25 of those contests, with nine picks, 35 passes defended and 150 tackles (130 solo).

Dunbar signed a three-year extension worth $10.5 million with Washington in January 2018. Under that deal, per Spotrac, he is owed $3.25 million in 2020 base salary. He is slated to hit free agency in 2021.