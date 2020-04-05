Final Picks for Edge vs. Randy Orton and WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 2 Match CardApril 5, 2020
Final Picks for Edge vs. Randy Orton and WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 2 Match Card
WWE WrestleMania 36 has already proven itself to be unforgettable and unlike anything we've seen before with last night's first half of the show.
There were some surprises in Part 1, which makes the second half of this event harder to predict. WWE may have more shocks in mind we couldn't see coming from a mile away.
Still, some matches seem like they must have a particular winner, or at least are heading in that direction.
Let's do one more final round of predictions for the remaining matches set to take place on day 2 of WrestleMania 36!
WrestleMania 2020 Day 1 Results
- Kickoff Match: Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak by pinfall.
- Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors by pinfall to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.
- Elias defeated King Corbin by pinfall.
- Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler by pinfall to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
- Sami Zayn defeated Daniel Bryan by pinfall to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
- Triple Threat Ladder Match: John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
- Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification. The match was then restarted under No Disqualification rules, and Owens won by pinfall.
- Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg by pinfall to win the Universal Championship.
- Boneyard Match: The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles.
Kickoff Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan
Ideally, this would have been a Triple Threat between Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. That's how Morgan should have returned to WWE to begin with, rather than the Lana storyline, and it seemed as though WWE was going in that direction.
That might have been the focal point of the Women's Battle Royal, had that been able to take place. Perhaps Riott and Logan couldn't be cleared to compete, or WWE's bigger priority was giving Natalya a spot.
For that matter, Natalya could have teamed up with Beth Phoenix to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship or done something else, too.
We may never know, but we can be fairly sure this wouldn't have been on the card as is.
Since this is arbitrary and random, let's just pick Morgan, as she's the younger star with the more recent push and WWE may want to give her a "big victory at WrestleMania" of sorts to add to her credibility going forward.
Prediction: Morgan wins.
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
More often than not in storytelling, the good guy gets the girl in the end. It doesn't always happen, but at least that's what we should be rooting for here.
Mandy Rose puns intended, Dolph Ziggler has been a constant thorn in Otis's side for months, getting in the way of the Blue Collar Solid boy's pursuits.
The courtship has been a roller coaster ride. Finally, on SmackDown, it was revealed that Sonya Deville sent the text from Mandy's phone about being late to Valentine's Day, which derailed the budding romance.
While Rose already indicated that she is not okay with these two fighting over her like she's a prize to be won, she should at least be more receptive to Otis now that she knows Deville and Ziggler were in cahoots to sabotage her date.
Whether Otis gets the win in the match or not, he should at least get the girl in the end.
Prediction: Otis wins.
Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
After losing the Universal Championship to Goldberg, The Fiend would use a major win. Beating John Cena on any night is a huge deal, let alone WrestleMania, even if it's not a proper Grandest Stage of Them All affair.
Bray Wyatt already lost to Cena at WrestleMania 30. It's time to do what's right and return the favor.
Cena isn't a regular performer, nor is he in danger of dropping in credibility by taking a loss. It makes more sense to give the momentum to Wyatt so he can carry that forward into the rest of the year.
WWE may be tempted to give Cena the win to put smiles on some faces with the good guy triumphing over evil, but that will also upset fans who are hoping the Superstar who is actually active on the roster will win.
Also, that didn't stop Sami Zayn from beating Daniel Bryan last night.
As this will be a Firefly Fun House match, The Fiend should have the home-field advantage, just as The Undertaker had against AJ Styles.
Prediction: Wyatt wins.
NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
It's almost never a smart bet to assume Charlotte Flair is going to come up short in a match, as she's won more titles than any other woman in WWE history.
However, this feud with Rhea Ripley seems better suited to be a launching pad for the NXT women's champion, rather than just another feather in the cap of The Queen.
Ripley has been on a tear after dominating at WarGames and Survivor Series 2019 and beating Shayna Baszler to win the title in December. If she were to lose to Flair, it would derail her momentum considerably.
A No. 1 contender's ladder match will happen on next week's NXT to determine the winner of this match's next opponent. None of those potential challengers would stand a chance against Flair right now, but someone like Io Shirai or Dakota Kai with Raquel Gonzalez by her side would be great for the next person Ripley to beat.
WWE has to know this win will either secure Ripley's mega star future or will stamp her "not good enough" in comparison to the golden child who doesn't need this particular accolade.
Prediction: Ripley wins.
Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
It's not happening in front of thousands of screaming fans in an arena that is better suited for the war these two could have, but Edge is still back in the ring and facing a Randy Orton who is on top of his game.
That in itself is one of the only wins we can count for 2020.
With the way this story has been going, The Viper absolutely has to suffer the consequences of his actions. This can't be a scenario where the heel wins to stretch the feud out, as there's no telling when WWE will be able to film again and revisit this.
The Rated R Superstar's grit and determination to come back to wrestling should prevail and allow him to keep getting up no matter what The Apex Predator does to him.
Prediction: Edge wins.
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
This match has had no build, is not based on any feud, has zero storyline to get invested in and is just sort of filling up time.
It seems the only purpose for this is to give Aleister Black a spotlight, as the past bunch of weeks have focused on him easily knocking people out in squash matches.
Bobby Lashley should put up more of a fight, but even if he does last a while longer, the end result will remain the same. Lashley's taking a swift kick to the face and will succumb to the Black Mass like everyone else.
Prediction: Black wins.
Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza
It's clear WWE had no intention of booking this match for WrestleMania at any point up until a few days ago.
The initial idea was probably AOP vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders. Then, Rezar got injured, the pandemic altered plans more and it turned into Andrade and Angel Garza fighting for the tag titles.
That in itself was also a pivot, as it seemed the United States Championship would have been on the line with Andrade against Rey Mysterio or possibly even Humberto Carrillo and Garza, but Mysterio's absence forced more alterations.
Then, Andrade suffered a rib injury and Austin Theory stepped in to replace him.
Plan D still can be a fun match that will do wonders for Theory's career, but it's doubtful the titles will change hands to a makeshift random team that wasn't close to sniffing the belts a week or so ago.
Prediction: The Street Profits win.
SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match
For a match with five Superstars in it, the SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal 5-Way is about as underwhelming as anyone could have imagined for the blue brand's female division.
Bayley has had a lackluster run that has seen her beat every one of her challengers. Pairing her up with a few of them again wasn't a novel concept, which rules out Lacey Evans and Naomi as interesting potential winners. If they were to take the title, they should have won it in their prior matches.
Dana Brooke was originally scheduled to make this a Six-Pack Challenge, but was pulled for safety precautions. Tamina's addition does nothing, as she's been in the company a decade and never won the belt.
The only interesting element to this is whether or not Sasha Banks will walk out with the title and it will drive a wedge between her friendship with Bayley. If anything other than The Boss capturing the gold happens, this will have been a waste of time and proof WWE should have just started a Banks vs. Bayley feud weeks, if not months ago, and done a singles match instead.
Prediction: Banks wins.
WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
It's a shame Drew McIntyre is finally getting his world title opportunity at what should have been the biggest show of the year, yet the circumstances have taken all the glitz and glamor away.
If he wins the title from Brock Lesnar, he won't have a true WrestleMania moment the way he's always envisioned. However, he's still be the WWE champion, which the record books will always reflect.
WWE is tricky in these scenarios. Sometimes, there's a philosophy that it's best to go with the flow, give the title to McIntyre, hope it's been good enough and that things can return to normal soon and pick up where they've left off. Other times, the company panics and keeps the belt on the bigger star, which is definitely The Beast Incarnate.
They may try to have their cake and eat it, too. There's a strong chance Lesnar retains the WWE Championship with the idea in mind being that whenever a crowd can gather at an arena again—be it Money in the Bank or even SummerSlam—McIntyre can get a rematch and win the title then. That way, he'll have a crowd to celebrate with and it won't be so depressing.
Either man winning makes sense based on WWE's history, but if the goal is to provide a distraction from the stress everyone is going through at the moment, the smarter move is to end WrestleMania with a happy moment and a new babyface champion standing tall.
Prediction: McIntyre wins.
