Marcus Mariota to Provide Meals for Honolulu Students Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

Marcus Mariota and his Motiv8 Foundation are "underwriting 1,000 free grab-and-go meals a day Monday through Friday" at Kauluwela and Palolo Elementary Schools in the 26-year-old quarterback's native Hawaii, according to Ferd Lewis of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Saturday.

The meal donations will last until at least April 30 for students 18 years old or younger as schools are shut down during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been very blessed to be put in a position to help and I think that is a responsibility of mine," Mariota told Lewis from California, where he is training.

Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month:

The 2015 second overall pick expressed his excitement to play closer to home after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans:

The Raiders finalized their move from Oakland to Las Vegas in late January.





