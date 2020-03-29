Trevor Lawrence, Girlfriend Marissa Mowry Restart COVID-19 Fundraising

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry have started a new fundraiser to aid with relief efforts for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Clemson quarterback and his girlfriend announced the launch of the official "Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund" on Sunday:

"Marissa and I have created the Fund to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation. We hope others will join us in supporting the many families in need. These are challenging times, and no one should be left behind."

Lawrence and Mowry originally set up a GoFundMe page Monday, but Matt Connolly of The State reported that Clemson's compliance department asked the star quarterback to take it down out of fear it may have violated the NCAA rule prohibiting players from using name, image and likeness for crowdfunding.

The NCAA later said in a statement it did not ask Lawrence to take down the page and applauded him for his efforts in the situation.



Per Elio Velez of the New York Post, the original GoFundMe page raised $2,670 before it was taken down.



The new fundraiser is being managed by the Cartersville-Bartow Community Foundation, with money and gifts eligible for donation.

Lawrence and Mowry also noted they intend to partner with nonprofit centers and will announce how the funds raised get distributed at a later date.