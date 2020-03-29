Former Washington Football Head Coach Jim Lambright Dies at Age 77

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Former Washington football coach Jim Lambright died at the age of 77, his family confirmed through an announcement on the school's website.

"Coach Lambright was a legend at the UW, particularly when it came to playing the kind of physical, aggressive defense that his teams were known for," Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake said. "He was always supportive of the program that he loved so much. His impact on Husky football will not be forgotten."

Lambright was the defensive coordinator under Don James from 1978 to 1992. During that time, the Huskies won three Rose Bowls and were officially recognized as national champions in 1991.

He succeeded James in 1993 and spent six seasons as head coach. The team went 70-44 during that time and defeated Michigan State in the 1997 Aloha Bowl.

While the program was unable to match the success of the James era, Lambright had the difficult task of navigating Washington through a two-year bowl ban and additional sanctions following an NCAA investigation.

Lambright was let go after the 1998 season, with Rick Neuheisel replacing him. He laid the groundwork for the Huskies' 11-1 record in 2000, a year that ended with a Rose Bowl victory over Purdue.

"When Neuheisel came, he brought back the fun of the game," former defensive tackle Larry Tripplett said to ESPN's Ted Miller in May 2016. "Lambright had recruited a lot of tough, disciplined, hard guys. It was the perfect mix."

According to the Associated Press' Tim Booth, no cause of death was given.

Lambright was arrested in June 2014 for allegedly assaulting his granddaughter, per KIRO 7 in Seattle. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in March 2015. His wife said at the time of his arrest he had dementia.