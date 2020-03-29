4-Star Center Cliff Omoruyi Commits to Rutgers, School's Top Recruit Since 2008

Photo credit: 247Sports

Rutgers got a huge addition to the basketball program Sunday with the commitment of center Cliff Omoruyi:

The New Jersey native is considered a 4-star recruit and No. 41 overall player in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, he is the highest-rated recruit in ESPN's ranking database to join the Scarlet Knights since 2008.

The 6'10" player is a true difference-maker in the paint, using his athleticism to make plays on both ends of the court. He should be especially valuable defensively as an elite rim-protector and rebounder.

Omoruyi will also be able to help offensively as a reliable finisher at the rim.

While he picked Rutgers over finalists Auburn and Arizona State, the big man got offers from about two dozen programs, including Kentucky, Louisville, Arizona and more.

Joining the Scarlet Knights will help the team's meteoric rise under head coach Steve Pikiell.

The squad had a losing record in 14 straight seasons until finishing 20-11 in 2019-20 with an impressive 11-9 mark in the Big Ten. The NCAA tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus, but all 97 predictions on Bracket Matrix had Rutgers in the March Madness field.

It would have been the school's first appearance in the men's NCAA tournament since 1991.

The latest addition will help Rutgers remain competitive in the Big Ten and nationally.