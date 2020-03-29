Former LSU, NFL WR Orlando McDaniel Dies at Age 59 from COVID-19 Complications

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Orlando McDaniel, a multisport star at LSU and NFL wide receiver, died Friday at the age of 59 due to complications from the coronavirus.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, he became ill after traveling to Washington D.C. to visit a family member.

"He was such a tremendous athlete in both sports, but the love he had for track and field was really special," LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said, per Schlabach. "We're fortunate that people like him get involved with our youth."

McDaniel's daughter Alexis told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth about the outpouring of love she has received since her father's death.

"I see that everybody else is showing me love and it just makes me feel so much better, especially seeing the way that he impacted the community," she said. "I can see how much my dad really meant not just to DFW but to the country."

McDaniel ran track and played football at LSU from 1978 to 1981. He won the SEC Championship in the 110-meter hurdles in 1980.

As a college football player, McDaniel had 1,184 yards and 64 receptions in four seasons. The Louisiana native was a second-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 1982. He appeared in three NFL games as a rookie but didn't catch a pass.