Former LSU, NFL WR Orlando McDaniel Dies at Age 59 from COVID-19 Complications

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 29, 2020

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 22: A detail of the logo on the field of the LSU Tigers prior to the the game against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2011 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Orlando McDaniel, a multisport star at LSU and NFL wide receiver, died Friday at the age of 59 due to complications from the coronavirus.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, he became ill after traveling to Washington D.C. to visit a family member.

"He was such a tremendous athlete in both sports, but the love he had for track and field was really special," LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said, per Schlabach. "We're fortunate that people like him get involved with our youth."

McDaniel's daughter Alexis told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth about the outpouring of love she has received since her father's death.

"I see that everybody else is showing me love and it just makes me feel so much better, especially seeing the way that he impacted the community," she said. "I can see how much my dad really meant not just to DFW but to the country."

McDaniel ran track and played football at LSU from 1978 to 1981. He won the SEC Championship in the 110-meter hurdles in 1980.

As a college football player, McDaniel had 1,184 yards and 64 receptions in four seasons. The Louisiana native was a second-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 1982. He appeared in three NFL games as a rookie but didn't catch a pass.

Video Play Button

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Kristian Fulton can 'excel in a lot of different schemes' in NFL

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Kristian Fulton can 'excel in a lot of different schemes' in NFL

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Justin Jefferson is an advanced WR according to one analyst

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Justin Jefferson is an advanced WR according to one analyst

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    LSU football in the driver’s seat for 4-star WR

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU football in the driver’s seat for 4-star WR

    Death Valley Voice
    via Death Valley Voice

    Bengals Have 'No Reservations' About Joe Burrow's Skills Translating to NFL

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Bengals Have 'No Reservations' About Joe Burrow's Skills Translating to NFL

    Tyler Dragon
    via Cincinnati.com