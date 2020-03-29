Cowboys Rumors: Latest News on Dak Prescott Contract Negotiations, More

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are on good terms as they discuss a long-term contract extension.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, there has been "zero animosity" while the two sides struggle to reach an agreement." Prescott is under contract for the 2020 NFL season after the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him before the opening of free agency.

While the Cowboys hash out a deal with Prescott, they have to find a replacement for center Travis Frederick, who recently announced his retirement. Dallas was interested in Brett Jones before he re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, so will have to look elsewhere.

The difference in the Prescott negotiations is length.

According to Moore, the Cowboys are looking for a five-year deal, while Prescott's agent, Todd France, is aiming for a four-year contract. Moore also reported the most recent deal Dallas submitted to Prescott's camp eclipsed the value of Carson Wentz's contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz inked a four-year, $128 million deal with $107 million guaranteed, an average annual value of $32 million and a $16.7 million signing bonus.

If a finalized Prescott deal eclipses Wentz, it would put him in the upper echelon of quarterback contracts, which is headlined by Russell Wilson at $35 million.

Ben Roethlisberger's deal pays him an average annual value of $34 million, while Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff are both at $33.5 million and Kirk Cousins sits at $33 million. Those are the five quarterbacks scheduled to make more cash than Wentz, and if the report is true, Prescott could easily move into the top five.

Under the franchise tag, Prescott will earn $28.7 million in 2020, which still puts him in the top 10 of highest-paid signal-callers.

A five-year deal would be longer than what Goff and Wentz recently received, and it would likely pay Prescott more because of the length in comparison to the other deals. However, a four-year pact could boost Prescott above Wilson in average annual value, and it would allow him to hit the free-agent market again in four years to earn an even more lucrative contract.

While negotiations could still take a while, it is clear Prescott will make close to or more than a majority of his counterparts when the deal is agreed to.

Jones could have been an answer at center for the Cowboys, but he signed a one-year deal worth $910,000 to be used at center and guard, per Tomasson.

If the Cowboys do not bring in another offensive linemen, they could turn to Joe Looney at center. The 29-year-old has spent the past four seasons with the Cowboys and is in line to make $2.4 million in 2020.

Even though he is familiar with the scheme, Looney could have a hard time replacing Frederick.

According to Pro Football Focus, Frederick was the most valuable center in football from 2013 until his retirement:

Frederick started 16 games in every season from 2013-19 after he was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. Looney started 16 contests in 2018 and has appeared in every game in each of the past four seasons.

If Looney is handed the starting center job, he will be charged with maintaining the high standard produced by the Dallas offensive line, which allowed 23 sacks of Prescott in 2019.

