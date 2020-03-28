DePaul's Paul Reed Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Projected 1st-Round Pick

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 28, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 04: Paul Reed #4 of the DePaul Blue Demons reacts after scoring in the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at Wintrust Arena on February 04, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

DePaul forward Paul Reed is leaving school early to enter the 2020 NBA draft.

Reed announced Saturday that he will forgo his final year of eligibility to turn pro:

This season was a step down for Reed's scoring efficiency with his shooting percentage dropping from 56.2 in 2018-19 to 51.2 and his three-point percentage dipping to 30.8 after a high-water mark of 40.5 as a sophomore.

Because of those erratic shooting numbers, it's unclear where Reed will end up going in the draft. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has the Florida native ranked as the No. 50 prospect in this year's class:

"The only NCAA player with 70 blocks and 50 steals, Reed remains interesting because of his defensive playmaking while his offensive game sputters. His shooting hasn't taken off the way it appeared it could, but he's still averaging 14.9 points while showing just enough face-up moves and touch to keep faith alive in his scoring potential."

Reed averaged a double-double with 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game as a junior for the Blue Demons in 2019-20.

The 2020 NBA draft is scheduled to take place on June 25 in Brooklyn, New York.

