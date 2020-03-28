Arizona's Zeke Nnaji Reportedly Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2020

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji will reportedly declare for the 2020 NBA draft after a successful freshman season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Nnaji as the No. 34 overall player in the draft class on March 13.

The Minnesota native burst onto the scene this past season with averages of 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, earning the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year award and a first-team all-conference nod.

That production was better than expected of the 4-star prospect, who 247Sports rated as the No. 40 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class.

At 6'11", 240 pounds, he made a quick college transition and became the leading scorer for a team that had more high-profile recruits, such as Nico Mannion and Josh Green

Nnaji was also efficient, leading Arizona in both offensive and defensive win shares, per Sports Reference.

His size and ability to run the floor will help smooth his NBA jump, allowing him to rack up points and rebounds.

Nnaji still has areas to improve, though, including outside shooting after he finished just 5-of-17 from three-point range as a freshman. He could also work on his rim protection.

Video Play Button

But at just 19 years old, the big man has plenty of time to develop.

