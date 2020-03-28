Cowboys' Sean Lee: 'It's a Matter of Time' Before Dak Prescott Gets New Contract

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee downplayed the ongoing contract negotiations between the organization and quarterback Dak Prescott ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Lee explained Thursday during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via the Dallas Morning News) he's confident the sides will reach an agreement.

"I don't think we talk about it much at all," he said. "I think we obviously know how great of a player Dak is, how great of a leader he is. And what he's done for us, really carried us in a lot of ways the last couple of years. We know it's a matter of time for them to figure out contract situations like that."

Lee, who signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal to remain with the Cowboys for 2020, added it's best to look past the endless rumors and speculation in this type of situation.

"I think we've all been through those or had teammates go through situations like this," he said. "And there's a lot of rhetoric and there's a lot of talk in the media, but you know when you have a great player like Dak and you have an organization like the Cowboys that takes care of players, it's a matter of time."

Dallas used the franchise tag on Prescott to ensure he wouldn't become an unrestricted free agent. Earlier, the quarterback created uncertainty about his level of offseason participation under the tag.

"We'll get to that when we get to that," Prescott told reporters in January. "I look forward to talking to my agents and when that [tag] comes to play, the direction that we'll go. Until that's a reality, I won't worry about it."

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Thursday the sides continued talking about a deal that would make Prescott the "highest-paid NFL player" but noted a finalized agreement wasn't close.

The 26-year-old Louisiana native is coming off a strong 2019 campaign that saw him compile 33 total touchdowns (30 passing and three rushing) in 16 games. He ranked fourth in ESPN's Total QBR.

Lee, 33, said on SiriusXM NFL Radio the foundation in Dallas is what made him re-sign with the team.

"Being here as long as I have been, it's a place where I want to retire and hopefully fulfill the goal of winning a championship," he said.

The Cowboys should be one of the NFC's top contenders as long as Prescott's contract situation doesn't leak into the regular season.