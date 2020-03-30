6 Superstars Who Are Set to Thrive in Post-WrestleMania 36 WWE

6 Superstars Who Are Set to Thrive in Post-WrestleMania 36 WWEMarch 30, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic may have forced WrestleMania 36 indoors to the Performance Center, before a crowd of zero fans, but there is still a plethora of Superstars who will look to seize momentum coming out of the show and go on to thrive in post-Mania WWE.
From former NXT stars to a big man finally realizing his full potential, these are the competitors who have all the tools to be the very best on their given show and will benefit from their booking on The Grandest Stage of Them All to get there.
With the first night of The Showcase of the Immortals approaching on Saturday, let's take a look at the men and women who will make WWE theirs in the wake of wrestling's most prestigious event.
Aleister Black
Aleister Black will battle Bobby Lashley in a match with zero build at WrestleMania 36, one that WWE has lazily explained away as two men simply looking for a fight.
In reality, though, it's a throwback to the days of The Barbarian squashing Tito Santana to build momentum on wrestling's biggest night—and that favors Black.
The former NXT champion has built momentum for months now, including a huge victory over AJ Styles at Elimination Chamber. A win over Lashley, who is somehow ice-cold after a high-profile wedding angle with Lana earlier this year, will not mean as much, but it will provide Black a win in his first singles match at The Show of Shows.
That should be enough to propel him into an upper-card feud on Raw, a show headed by executive director Paul Heyman, whose fandom of the character is becoming more apparent with every passing week.
Expect The Dutch Destroyer to be, at the very least, the United States champion before year's end and a major player in the WWE Championship picture by this time next year.
Black's win over Lashley at 'Mania will be the launching point for this long-awaited, sustained push.
Angel Garza
Angel Garza's run on the main roster came about because of U.S. champion Andrade's wellness policy suspension, but the former cruiserweight champion has broken free of the confines of that division to find considerable success on Raw.
Indeed, he has done that to such an extent that he now finds himself in a Raw Tag Team Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
It is the first step in the continued elevation of Garza, whose ability between the ropes is matched only by his undeniable charisma. From his flirtations with Charly Caruso to the manner in which he captivates audiences simply by pulling off his pants, he has the rare "it" factor that propels talent to the next level.
Whether Garza leaves WrestleMania with the tag titles is irrelevant. The third-generation wrestler is going to have a monumental year as long as Paul Heyman and others within the Raw management team remain invested in him as one of the brand's performers of the future.
Sasha Banks
Bayley may escape WrestleMania with her SmackDown Women's Championship intact but the seeds have been planted for her breakup from friend and tag team partner, Sasha Banks, as seen in The Legit Boss' reaction to the champion's insinuation that they are better together than against each other.
From a character standpoint, Banks being torn by her friendship with Bayley and the allure of gold makes her much more compelling than simply being a full-of-herself heel.
That the hinting for their implosion has begun suggests The Boss will be in the position to star in the women's division on SmackDown beyond WrestleMania, perhaps straight through SummerSlam on August 23.
Banks has always been at her best when she is motivated and competing in significant matches. Look no further than her series with Becky Lynch last fall or her great match with Ronda Rousey at the 2019 Royal Rumble.
Putting her against Bayley, in an emotional storyline with plenty of potential for those familiar opponents to steal whatever show they appear on, will only help remind fans that she is one of the elite performers in the business and not just the titleholder's blue-haired sidekick.
Expect great things and increased screen time coming out of The Showcase of the Immortals for one of the definitive members of the Women's Revolution.
Drew Gulak
The on-screen partnership with Daniel Bryan has elevated Drew Gulak's star and helped him capture the SmackDown audience's attention in a way he never did as the PowerPoint guru and cruiserweight champion.
Through his extraordinary in-ring work with Bryan at Elimination Chamber, and his association with the former WWE champion, Gulak has earned a level of credibility he had not had previously.
No longer just a really good wrestler with little to no fanfare, he will find himself the recipient of more passionate responses once fans are allowed back into the arenas, and that bodes well for him coming out of WrestleMania.
Even if Gulak's entire partnership with Bryan has been a facade—an excuse to bring them closer together just so he can turn on the beloved babyface and make the statement he could not at Elimination Chamber—he will benefit from the television time and the focus of the creative team.
There has never been any question as to whether Gulak was a talented wrestler, it was always about connecting him with audiences. Whether he remains a babyface or flips back to the dark side, he is a Superstar with major potential to become the blue brand's breakout star in 2020.
Shayna Baszler
WrestleMania 36 may be shrouded in uncertainty but one thing appears crystal clear entering The Show of Shows: Shayna Baszler is going to end Becky Lynch's year-long run with the Raw Women's Championship and embark on her own reign.
The Queen of Spades has been utterly dominant in her success since arriving on the main roster, smothering her five opponents in the Elimination Chamber with a ferocity and tenacity that saw them quickly succumb to her Kirifuda Clutch.
We can expect more of the same coming out of WrestleMania.
If Baszler somehow fails to dethrone The Man, there will be hell to pay. She will run roughshod over whoever she has to in order to get another show; and when she does, she will make the most of it.
Should the more predictable outcome play out, expect to see months of successful title defenses and opponents put to sleep in short order.
Either way, the future is bright for Baszler, and Raw will be her playground.
Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns will not compete against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, as reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted Braun Strowman replaced The Big Dog and the match has already been recorded for broadcast at the weekend.
After winning the Raw tag team titles with a 10-year-old in a joke of a match at WrestleMania 34 and not even making the main show a year ago, Strowman wandering in from out of nowhere to presumably dethrone Goldberg for the title is a huge career move for The Monster Among Men.
A month ago, he appeared poised to battle Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship or even miss out on a main show match yet again. Instead, he will be thrust into one of the marquee bouts, with an angle to air Friday night explaining his appearance in it.
Strowman has always been close to the top of the card but has repeatedly stopped just short, usually via some sort of booking misstep. An odd heel turn here or an ill-timed loss to Brock Lesnar there have prevented him from firmly establishing himself as a top star on his given brand.
Assuming he does win the title that has eluded him for three years, Strowman figures to have a hell of a post-WrestleMania run. Whether that comes as a babyface or heel champion, the big man will play a key role in the blue brand's plans moving forward.
Considering the alternative, this is the rare case of a happy accident proving incredibly beneficial for another Superstar on the roster.