6 Superstars Who Are Set to Thrive in Post-WrestleMania 36 WWE

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The coronavirus pandemic may have forced WrestleMania 36 indoors to the Performance Center, before a crowd of zero fans, but there is still a plethora of Superstars who will look to seize momentum coming out of the show and go on to thrive in post-Mania WWE.

From former NXT stars to a big man finally realizing his full potential, these are the competitors who have all the tools to be the very best on their given show and will benefit from their booking on The Grandest Stage of Them All to get there.

With the first night of The Showcase of the Immortals approaching on Saturday, let's take a look at the men and women who will make WWE theirs in the wake of wrestling's most prestigious event.