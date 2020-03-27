Video: Carmelo Anthony Explains How LeBron Saved Him from Drowning in Bahamas

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony revealed in an Instagram Live video chat with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union that Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James once saved him from drowning in the Bahamas.

Union asked Anthony to relay the story for viewers at home, and husband Wade encouraged it as well.

Anthony obliged, noting that the group jumped off the boat and swam to a grotto. Melo held back a bit to watch barracudas in action, but a current moved him out into the ocean, away from the boat.

That's when James jumped off the boat "like he's MacGyver," grabbed Anthony and swam the both of them back to safety.

Anthony, Wade, James and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul notoriously took a Bahamas trip together in 2015, when Wade, James and Paul were seen riding on a banana boat along with Union.   

It is unclear whether LeBron demonstrated his MacGyver-like skills on that particular trip. 

