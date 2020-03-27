The Miz and John Morrison vs. New Day vs. Usos Set for WWE WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz and John Morrison will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against both The New Day and The Usos at WrestleMania 36.

The champs may have miscalculated when they attacked Big E to cause a disqualification in SmackDown's main event. As a result of the DQ, Michael Cole quickly announced the title belts will be up for grabs in a Triple Threat ladder match.

WrestleMania won't be lacking in gimmicks, which could help compensate for the lack of fans and small scale.

Edge and Randy Orton are battling in a Last Man Standing match, while both The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt teased special encounters for their respective opponents.

The Undertaker challenged AJ Styles to a "boneyard" match, which Styles confirmed will take place in a cemetery atmosphere rather than the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Wyatt, meanwhile, wants to face John Cena in a "Firefly Fun House" match.

Now, you can add a ladder match to the card.

Friday's DQ finish—and the subsequent aftermath—is a bit of a cop-out but quickly becoming par for the course. This is the third straight WrestleMania in which the SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout involved at least three teams.

Moving televised shows to the Performance Center has made it hard enough to properly build the feuds that were in the works for weeks or even months. Crafting compelling stories around new matches was almost impossible.

Because of that, WWE could've done worse than pitting its two best tag teams against a great heel duo in Miz and Morrison.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4 and 5 and be available on pay-per-view or live on WWE Network.