Suns' Mikal Bridges Beats 76ers' Matisse Thybulle in NBA 2K Twitch Live Stream

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 28, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 10: Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns smiles before the game on March 10 , 2020 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers were handed a rare loss Friday night in more ways than one. 

For starters, the game was played at home, where Philly has been almost unbeatable with a record of 29-2. Of course, this wasn't a normal game. It was a showdown between Matisse Thybulle and the Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges playing NBA 2K from their respective homes as players continue to isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Bridges and the Suns defeated Thybulle's Sixers 75-64, and the rookie guard in Philadelphia immediately owned up for his performance. 

Bridges, meanwhile, couldn't help but gloat. 

As professional athletes continue to make the best of life in the times of COVID-19, the outreach and entertainment NBA players continue to provide fans under troubling circumstances remains a bright spot. 

Safe to say, Thybulle will have to use his time off the court to hone his 2K skills if he wants another run at Bridges or anyone else for that matter. 

