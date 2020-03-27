Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer, Wife Connie Donate $25M to Coronavirus Relief

Microsoft's CEO, Steve Ballmer (R) and his wife Connie leave the Elysee Palace on February 16, 2011 in Paris, after being awarded with the Legion of Honor by French president Nicolas Sarkozy.
Steve and Connie Ballmer have pledged more than $25 million to aid in coronavirus relief. 

Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, the Los Angeles Clippers owner and his wife are making the donation through the Ballmer Group with funds going to Seattle, Michigan and Los Angeles. 

The donation includes a $10 million pledge to the University of Washington Medicine’s Emergency Response Fund to speed up testing for a coronavirus vaccine. 

The Ballmers join a number of NBA owners and players who have donated money to COVID-19 relief funds, including to arena employees unable to work due to the pandemic. 

The areas receiving funds from the Ballmer Group are among the most impacted by the virus. 

Per CNN, Washington and Michigan both have more than 3,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Brian Melley of the Associated Press noted Los Angeles County has had roughly 1,500 confirmed cases and 26 deaths. 

Last month, University of Washington assistant professor David Vessler told KXLY's Maher Kawash the school had begun researching a rapid-response vaccine. 

Video Play Button

There is currently no vaccine for the virus, with the World Health Organization estimating it hopes to have one ready within 18 months. 

 

