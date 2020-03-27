Becky Lynch Talks WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Shayna Baszler, More on IG Live

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: WWE Raw champion Becky Lynch speaks at the espnW Women + Sports Summit held at The Resort at Pelican Hill on October 21, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Instagram Live Friday and covered a host of WrestleMania 36 topics.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania will be held without fans for the first time in the event's history. It will also air over two nights on April 4 and April 5 in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Lynch provided some insight on how wrestlers are being protected (h/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful.com).

"They're staggering everything. If you don't have a reason to be there, then get the hell out of there. You're not there. If you have a match, if you have a segment, then you're there with a minimal amount of crew to hoot it. And then of course when you come in, you're tested, your temperature is taken, a questionnaire is filled out, and the doctors are there to meet you as soon as you walk in the building."

At least one wrestler has dropped out of WrestleMania, with Roman Reigns no longer facing Goldberg. Reigns, a leukemia survivor, is at heightened risk of COVID-19 since he could be immunocompromised.

When asked whether she had qualms about competing, Lynch said the following:

"I didn't have any concerns for myself. We really limited the amount of people that were there. The only thing I'm very conscientious of is now that we're back and when we come back, we isolate ourselves for a couple of weeks and make sure we don't have any symptoms before we go into the world again."

Lynch will defend her belt against Shayna Baszler on the first night, although The Man did not say whether the title bout will close the evening.        

