Deshaun Watson Gives Meals to Hospitality Workers Who Lost Jobs Amid COVID-19

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has made a donation to the Restaurant Workers Relief Program, which provides meals to restaurant employees who have lost their jobs or seen their pay reduced.

According to CNN Business' Anneken Tappe, 3.28 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, the most ever in a one-week period, as the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the economy into disarray.

Social distancing guidelines and the closures of many non-essential businesses have significantly affected workers in the hospitality industry. In some cases, restaurants laid off their staff to prepare for the slowdown.

According to a press release, the 24-year-old Watson's donation "will provide hundreds of meals for displaced workers over the next one-two weeks."

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback also provided meals for nurses at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.