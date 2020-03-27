Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Donating $150K to Arizona COVID-19 Relief Fund

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is already making an impact in his new home. 

Hopkins announced Friday he's donating $150,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund:

The Cardinals announced Tuesday they made a $1 million donation to the state's fund to combat COVID-19.

"Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," team chairman and president Michael Bidwill said. "We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able."

Governor Doug Ducey launched Arizona Together following the disease's outbreak to aid medical personnel, local nonprofits, and low-income students affected by school closures.

Rep. Greg Stanton wrote a letter to Vice President Mike Pence about how the state is struggling to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing, per the Arizona Republic's Ronald J. Hansen. As a result, health officials are discouraging doctors from testing altogether for the time being.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 665 cases of the coronavirus, with 13 people dying from the disease. The department labeled the reach of COVID-19 as "widespread."

