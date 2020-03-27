Video: Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Talks Delivering Meals to Hospital Workers in Chicago

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 24, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo joined ABC News Live on Friday to discuss his efforts to help meals get delivered to hospital workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old's Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation has partnered with restaurants in both Chicago and his native Florida to serve those working on the front lines of the crisis.

"We really appreciate all the donations everyone has given us," Rizzo said. "I know everyone at the hospitals and the front-line workers have been so appreciative of this. All of the restaurants who have helped us, we thank you; we can't thank you enough. Everyone who has donated, we can't thank you enough."

They teamed up to serve over 800 meals as of Thursday.

Rizzo is a nine-year MLB veteran who has spent the past eight seasons with the Cubs after starting his career with the San Diego Padres. The Boston Red Sox farmhand is a three-time All-Star and helped Chicago win the 2016 World Series. 

Video Play Button

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Report: MLB Playoffs Could Expand to 14 Teams

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Report: MLB Playoffs Could Expand to 14 Teams

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Details Criteria for Starting 2020 Season

    • No bans on mass gatherings • No travel restrictions • Medical experts determine games will not pose a risk to health of teams and fans

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    MLB Details Criteria for Starting 2020 Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Scott Boras Slams MLB's Coronavirus Draft Plan

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Scott Boras Slams MLB's Coronavirus Draft Plan

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Players React to ‘MLB The Show’ Ratings 😆

    ‘You kidding me?!'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Players React to ‘MLB The Show’ Ratings 😆

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com