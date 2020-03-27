Video: Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Talks Delivering Meals to Hospital Workers in Chicago

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo joined ABC News Live on Friday to discuss his efforts to help meals get delivered to hospital workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old's Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation has partnered with restaurants in both Chicago and his native Florida to serve those working on the front lines of the crisis.

"We really appreciate all the donations everyone has given us," Rizzo said. "I know everyone at the hospitals and the front-line workers have been so appreciative of this. All of the restaurants who have helped us, we thank you; we can't thank you enough. Everyone who has donated, we can't thank you enough."

They teamed up to serve over 800 meals as of Thursday.

Rizzo is a nine-year MLB veteran who has spent the past eight seasons with the Cubs after starting his career with the San Diego Padres. The Boston Red Sox farmhand is a three-time All-Star and helped Chicago win the 2016 World Series.