Lakers' Anthony Davis Matching Donations to Give LA Hospital Workers Meals

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is making a significant donation to benefit L.A.-area hospital workers who are aiding in the response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis is teaming up with Lineage Logistics and has pledged to match up to $250,000 in donations in order to provide hospital workers with meals from local restaurants.

McMenamin added that Lineage Logistics is looking to fill 260 jobs with Staples Center workers who are currently out of work because of the NBA and NHL season suspensions.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the 2019-20 season being put on hold, and it isn't yet known when or if it will resume. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that NBA owners and executives are bracing for the possibility that the season won't pick back up until mid-to-late June at the earliest.

Davis' Lakers teammate, LeBron James, has also ramped up his charitable involvement in an effort to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Per USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, James donated meals to 1,300 people involved with his I Promise school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, with help from the Akron Family Restaurant, which pledged to deliver meals to 340 families.

Davis is in his first season with the Lakers following a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, but it hasn't taken him long to embrace the L.A. community.

